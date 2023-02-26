Laura Wolvaardt continues her blazing form in the ICC Women's T20I World Cup as she hits consecutive third fifty during a difficult chase against Australia in the the final. Chasing 157, South Africa did not get off to a flying start and in a slow and gripping pitch against a quality Australian attack. Wolvaardt fought her way to the 7th T20I century and is doing some heavy lifting.

Laura Wolvaardt Scores 7th T20I Fifty

One of the hardest names to spell, but one of the best batters to watch #T20WorldCup Laura Wolvaardt 🔥 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)