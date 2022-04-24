Dhaka, April 24: Bangladesh will be boosted by the return of veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to the squad when they take on Sri Lanka in the two-Test home series beginning at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on May 15.

The series will be played under the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle, where Sri Lanka are currently placed fifth with a point percentage of 50 per cent while Bangladesh are second-last from the bottom at eighth with 16.66 per cent. Shakib Al Hasan Given All-Format Contract by BCB Amid Uncertainty Over His Future.

Shakib, a veteran of 59 Tests scoring 4000-plus runs and taking 215 wickets, missed the two-match Test series against South Africa due to personal reasons. The Tigers missed the services of their ace all-rounder in the series they lost 2-0, which included two disappointing fourth-innings showings where they were dismissed for 53 and 80 respectively.

Shoriful Islam's inclusion will be subject to fitness. He also missed the series against South Africa due to an ankle injury. Taskin Ahmed, who sustained a shoulder injury during the first Test against the Proteas, remains unavailable as he continues his recovery.

The Bangladesh squad led by Mominul Haque has a good blend of experience and youth, with the likes of Rejaur Rahman Raja and Shohidul Islam waiting in the ranks for their maiden Test caps.

Sri Lanka will arrive in Bangladesh on May 8 and will play a two-day practice game before the first Test commences in Chattogram. The action will then move to Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka for the second Test on May 23.

Bangladesh squad: Mominul Haque (c), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shohidul Islam, Shoriful Islam (subject to fitness).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2022 10:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).