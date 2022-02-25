Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in the second ODI game of the three-match series. The BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI clash will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on February 25, 2022 (Friday) as teams enter with different objectives. Meanwhile, fans searching for Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. BAN vs AFG 1st ODI 2022: Hosts Recover to Beat Afghanistan in Series Opener.

Bangladesh fought back brilliantly in the first ODI game as after being reduced to 45/6 in a chase of 219 runs, they managed to crawl back and win the match by four wickets. Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hassan played brilliant knocks to take their team over the line. The hosts will be aiming for a similar performance to win the series while Afghanistan will look to get back and level the series.

When to Watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI 2022 (Know Date & Time Details)

The 2nd ODI match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on February 25, 2022 (Friday). The BAN vs AFG match is scheduled to start at 10:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 01:00 pm local time. As per Bangladesh time, the BAN vs AFG match will start at 11:00 am.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI 2022 in India and Bangladesh (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, no broadcasters will bring the live telecast of the BAN vs AFG ODI match in India. In Bangladesh, Gazi TV and T Sports will provide the live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI clash.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI 2022?

FanCode will live stream the BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI match online for fans in India on its app and website. The audience from Bangladesh can check out Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube channel for possible free live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match.

