Bangladesh vs Netherlands Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction: A fascinating contest is on the cards as the Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs the Netherlands National Cricket Team in a three-match T20I series. The BAN vs NED 1st T20I 2025 is set to be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet and it starts at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Bangladesh enter the BAN vs NED 2025 T20I series on the back of a 2-1 win over Pakistan at home in the shortest format. The Netherlands, on the other hand, last played in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Region Final Qualifier, where they had lost to Italy. Ahead of the BAN vs NED 1st T20I 2025, let us take a look at the BAN vs NED best fantasy playing XI prediction. Bangladesh Squad for Asia Cup 2025 Announced: Litton Das to Lead, Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon Included as BCB Name 16-Member Squad.

The BAN vs NED 2025 T20I series is a bit more important for Bangladesh as they would look to use the three matches as a platform to prepare for the Asia Cup 2025 tournament that starts from September 9 in the UAE. Before beating Pakistan, Bangladesh had also outplayed Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series in July and their recent form, along with home conditions, make them favourites to win the BAN vs NED 1st T20I 2025. Meanwhile, the Netherlands is a team that cannot be taken lightly at any cost and on their day, they can prove to be giant-killers. Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmed, Ben Fletcher Return As Netherlands Announce 15-Member Squad for Bangladesh T20I Series.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands 1st T20I Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Litton Das (BAN), Scott Edwards (NED)

Batters: Max O'Dowd (NED), Towhid Hridoy (BAN), Teja Nidamanuru (NED), M Parvez Hossain Emon (BAN)

All-Rounders: Rishad Hossain (BAN), Mahedi Hasan (BAN)

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Aryan Dutt (NED) and Paul van Meekeren (NED)

Who Will Win Bangladesh vs Netherlands 1st T20I 2025 Match?

The Bangladesh National Cricket Team, as mentioned before, has had favourable results in their last two T20I series and hence, enters the BAN vs NED assignment with confidence and momentum. Plus, the fact that they are playing at home is a massive factor as Bangladesh is a dominant force in their own conditions and it is expected to be a tough assignment for the Netherlands National Cricket Team. Bangladesh are in good form in T20Is at the moment and can be expected to pull off a victory in the BAN vs NED 1st T20I 2025.

