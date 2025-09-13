Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction: The Bangladesh National Cricket Team will take on the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team in the fifth match of the Asia Cup 2025 on Saturday, September 13. The BAN vs SL match is set to be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and it will get underway at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The two teams have had quite the rivalry in recent years and the BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2025 match is set to be another chapter in that story. Meanwhile, fans interested in the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Best fantasy playing XI prediction can scroll below. When is BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2025? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Preview.

This would be Bangladesh's second match in the Asia Cup 2025 after the Litton Das-led side had brushed aside Hong Kong China in their campaign opener. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will play their first match and will eye a winning start. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka had faced each other in a T20I series in July, where the Litton Das-led side had come out on top by a 2-1 margin and the happy memories from that series victory are sure to be in the minds of the Bangladesh cricketers as they take the field. BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2025, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 20-Over Cricket Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Kusal Mendis (SL), Litton Das (BAN)

Batters: Pathum Nissanka (SL), Charith Asalanka (SL) and Tanzid Hasan (BAN)

All-Rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Kamindu Mendis (SL) and Rishad Hossain (BAN)

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Matheesha Pathirana (SL) and Taskin Ahmed (BAN)

Who Will Win Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Match?

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have had many memorable battles on a cricket field and the BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2025 match undoubtedly is set to be an exciting contest. Bangladesh have momentum behind them, but Sri Lanka too enter this Asia Cup 2025 on the back of a series win over Zimbabwe. Expect a hard-fought contest, with Sri Lanka eventually coming out on top and securing a winning start to their Asia Cup 2025 campaign.

