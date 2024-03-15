After achieving a one-sided victory against Sri Lanka in the first ODI match, Bangladesh would be hoping to clinch the series by winning the second match. Bangladeshi captain Najmul Hossain Shanto starred for his team in the first ODI match and smashed a brilliant century to help his team chase down 256 runs easily.

The Sri Lankan team need to step up on their batting as their batsmen were able to get starts but none of them converted them into big scores. Skipper Kusal Mendis and Janith Liyanage will have the onus to take their team to a big score as both the batsmen were Sri Lanka's highest run scorers in the first ODI match. The visitors also lack experience in the bowling department and senior spinners such as Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana need to lead the bowling attack. Angelo Mathews' Time Out Celebration After Dismissing Shakib Al Hasan in SL vs BAN CWC 2023 Match Goes Viral, Watch Video

When is Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

The 2nd ODI match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The match starts at 02:00 PM IST on March 15, 2024.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI 2024 Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI series in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the BAN vs SL 2nd ODI on their TV sets. For BAN vs SL 2nd ODI 2024 live streaming details, read below,

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI 2024 Match?

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI series. Fans in India can watch BAN vs SL 2nd ODI 2024 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website but at the cost of purchasing a pass worth Rs 89.

