Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for BAN vs ZIM 3rd ODI 2020

BAN vs ZIM 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction (Photo Credits: Twitter / Zimbabwe Cricket)

Bangladesh will square off against Zimbabwe in the 3rd ODI of the three-matches series on March 6, 2020. The game will be held at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. The home team currently leads the series by 2-0 and will look forward to ending it with a whitewash. Bangladesh team defeated Zimbabwe in the previous ODI by four runs after posting a total of 322/8 in 50 overs. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Dream11 Team prediction of BAN vs ZIM 3rd ODI 2020. We will help you with tips to pick the best playing XI with all-rounders, batsmen, bowlers & wicket-keepers for the upcoming clash between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe, Cricket Score 3rd ODI Match.

Bangladesh team will be led by Mashrafe Mortaza, while Zimbabwe will play under the captaincy of Sean Williams. Soumya Sarkar will make his return in the upcoming BAN vs ZIM 3rd ODI, the all-rounder was on a break for his marriage. In the previous ODI, Tamim Iqbal scored 158 runs from 136 balls which helped the home team post a massive total of 322/8. In reply, Zimbabwe, made a good effort as they almost reached near the target by making 318/ 8 in 50 overs. Sikandar Raza was the highest scorer with 66 runs from 57 balls, while Donald Tripano played a blistering unbeaten knock of 55 runs from 28 balls.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) should be selected as your wicket-keepers for this clash.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Tamim Iqbal (BAN), Mohammad Mithun (BAN), Brendan Taylor (ZIM), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe (ZIM) should be the four batsmen included in your Dream11 team.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – It would be ideal to go for three all-rounders and they should be Mahmadullah (BAN), Sikandar Raza (BAN) and Soumya Sarkar (BAN).

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – The remaining three slots of bowlers should be filled by Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Donald Tripano (ZIM) and Carl Mumba (ZIM).

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Tamim Iqbal (BAN), Mohammad Mithun (BAN), Brendan Taylor (ZIM), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe (ZIM), Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN), Mahmadullah (BAN), Sikandar Raza (BAN), Soumya Sarkar (BAN), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Donald Tripano (ZIM) and Carl Mumba (ZIM)

The captain of your Dream11 team should be Tamim Iqbal (BAN) for his fine century in the previous game. Sikandar Raza can be a good choice for vice-captain.