Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of Wednesday's match against Perth Scorchers due to an injury. Maxwell suffered a forearm injury in the opening match of the Big Bash League (BBL) season 13 while batting against Brisbane Heat. The Stars lost by 103 runs despite Maxwell scoring 23 off 14 balls. "Maxwell suffered the injury whilst batting against the Brisbane Heat on Thursday night and will start his rehabilitation immediately," stated Melbourne Stars in a statement released on Friday.

“Nathan Coulter-Nile will undergo scans this weekend to determine damage to a calf injury suffered whilst bowling against the Brisbane Heat. The club will provide a further update ahead of the clash against the Scorchers on Wednesday,” it further added.

Maxwell received medical attention twice during the game against Heat, had his forearm wrapped, and was later shown icing it in the dugout after getting out at the Gabba. Marcus Stoinis will have to carry more of the load as the starting batting opener in Maxwell's absence since the Stars will be without a key spin-bowling option.

The Stars will hope that Maxwell will have enough time to heal and miss just one game when they play Sydney Thunder in Albury on December 23 after their match against the Scorchers on Wednesday at the MCG, followed by a 10-day break.

After only recently arriving in the nation, Haris Rauf from Pakistan was not picked versus Heat; Stars will be hoping to rely on him quickly. Olly Stone, an England fast bowler, was one of their three overseas players, along with Usama Mir and Liam Dawson.

