BCCI Has a Plan for Other Cricket Boards to Cover Losses Due to Coronavirus Pandemic: Report

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (Photo Credits: IANS)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), as per a report, has come up with a plan to help other cricket boards cover the losses they are suffering due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Cricket activities are currently suspended as countries try to combat the spread of COVID-19 virus. It must be noted that majority of ICC’s revenue comes from BCCI so Jay Shah, board secretary, has promised some solutions to the FTP (Future Tour Programs) restructuring during ICC’s meeting this week. Is it Going to be IPL 13 vs ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Once Coronavirus Pandemic Ends?

Once cricket resumes, we could witness Indian team playing more cricket against smaller teams. “India will look to honour each of those commitments, as soon as we can,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

“Is the ICC serious when it expects eight venues to be available to them for a World Cup in October? Will all governments permit outbound travel in a sixteen-nation world event? Cricket Australia is thinking of holding multiple Test matches in a single venue for India’s tour in December. How will they arrange eight venues for a World Cup?,” the official stated. India Tour of Australia 2020-21: Test Captain Tim Paine Reveals CA's Early Plan to Host Indian Cricket Team.

“While we know that India can’t possibly tour every other country in a short span of time, it is possible to add matches to the existing home calendar and help other member boards out by covering current losses. A part of the proceeds from extra matches held in India may be given to the visiting team,” the official added.

As per the report, the BCCI is estimated to earn around Rs 2500 crores from the IPL and Rs 950 crores from bilateral series in 2020-21. So, neither T20 World Cup nor Asia Cup is a priority for the Indian board.