India Tour of Australia 2020-21: Test Captain Tim Paine Reveals CA's Early Plan to Host Indian Cricket Team

File image of Tim Paine. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Australia is scheduled to host T20 World Cup 2020 in October-November, but due to the coronavirus outbreak the tournament could get postponed, and that is likely to affect Cricket Australia (CA) financially. However, Australia can still make up for it somewhat, if India's tour of Down Under in December-January goes ahead. Australian Test captain Tim Paine, who knowns how worthy team India's visit will be, has revealed CA's early plan to host the Indian team. Is it Going to be IPL 13 vs ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Once Coronavirus Pandemic Ends?

"I think there's a bit of safeguarding towards the potential of India not coming (on a tour in December/January) which is worth something like 250 to 300 million dollars," Paine told ABC Radio.

"I'm hoping that they get here, that would solve a lot of issues. I know there's been some early talks with Cricket Australia and the government around the potential of what could be done, chartering planes and getting them in isolation when they get here to make sure that we can get India here," the Test skipper added. Cricket Should Resume Only When COVID-19 is Completely Eradicated, Feels Yuvraj Singh.

Just like other sporting activities, cricket is suspended following the outbreak of COVID-19 virus. India postponed its T20 tournament- Indian Premier League 2020- and is looking for a possible window post-September if T20 World Cup 2020 is also postponed. India's tour of Australia 2020-21 comprises of four Tests, three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals (T20Is).