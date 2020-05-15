BCCI Plans Isolation Camps in Safe Zones For Players, Cricketing Activities Could Resume Soon Amid Lockdown 4.0

Indian Team Practise Session | Ajinkya Rahane | Kuldeep Yadav | Ravindra Jadeja (Photo Credits: Twitter @ANI)

For above a couple of months now the sporting activities across India have come to a grinding halt with the outspread of the coronavirus. The Indian Premier League 2020 also got called off for an indefinite period of time due to the deadly virus. But with no cricketing activities for over a couple of months now, the BCCI is planning to come up with isolation camps in the safe zone for players as the first step for resuming cricketing activities. The BCCI intends to take the utmost precautions while doing so. Is it Going to be IPL 13 vs ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Once Coronavirus Pandemic Ends?

The Indian cricket team played their last match in Match against South Africa and the entire team has been confined to their houses. The players have been keeping themselves in the best of shape with basic exercise. The camp is organised to ensure that they can start training once again. Along with the players and the team management, the catering staff and the room service will also be kept in an isolation camp and their movement outside will be restricted.

The National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru as the potential to host such a camp. A source from the BCCI revealed that the safety of the players is of the topmost priority to the board and if things don't look good in one venue, they will look out for other safer options outside the containment zone. The camps will be sanitised and the board could also open the local stadiums for the senior players. The BCCI is in touch with the players, team management and others to deal with each crisis.