Mumbai, December 23: Ahead of the Boxing Day Test against Australia starting on Thursday, veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has expressed concerns over the visitors’ bowling line-up looking weak, adding that currently the combination is not good enough to pick 20 wickets collectively. Barring Jasprit Bumrah’s 21 wickets and Mohammed Siraj’s 13 scalps, the rest of Indian bowling line-up hasn’t stepped up to expected lines. The trio of Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep, touring Australia for the first time, have picked 10 wickets collectively. Virat Kohli's Record in Boxing Day Tests: A Look at Star Indian Cricketer's Numbers Ahead of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024.

“My biggest question and the reason for a little bit of concern is that the Indian bowling is looking a little weak. Batting is a little better, like the top five didn't do well, but the middle order and lower middle order, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish, and even tail enders, Bumrah and Akashdeep contributed with the bat. Now, there is a weakness in the bowling, so what will you field?”

“That is the biggest question, because you can't drop Nitish, you can't drop Jadeja, so what will be the team combination? Ashwin has taken retirement, so two spinners, I don't think they will play in Melbourne. So, how will you strengthen the bowling?”

“Because the three seamers are very good, but their supporting role, fourth and fifth seamer, Nitesh Kumar is the fourth seamer and Ravindra Jadeja is the fifth bowler. If you add both of them together, the bowling is not that good.” MCG Pitch to Be Pace Friendly? Head Curator Matt Page Indicates Nature of Track Ahead of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024.

“We will have to think about that, because if you want to win a test match, then you have to take 20 wickets, and the ability to take 20 wickets is not that good, the supporting role of the other bowlers is not good, so we will have to improve that as soon as possible, and how that will be, I don't know, but that is a big question,” said Pujara on Star Sports.

For Australia, left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc has been a standout bowler with 14 scalps, with Pujara declaring him as the best bowler for the hosts’ in the series so far. Pujara pointed out that Starc’s work on improving his accuracy and giving less loose balls is yielding him good results in the series.

“He has been the best bowler for them in this series. And the way Mitchell Starc has played in the last 1-1.5 years, he has brought a lot of improvement. And he has a lot of ability. If I talk about my personal experience, when he used to play in the last series in 2018 or 2021, I used to feel that if he plays against me, I will get runs.” BGT 2024–25: Former India Wicketkeeper-Batter Dinesh Karthik Flags Shubman Gill’s ‘Technical Error’ Against Australia, Says ‘He Has Played Ordinary Shots’.

“And now, when he is playing in this series, it feels like he will take wickets. So what is the difference? The difference is that his line, length, and accuracy has increased a lot. He is bowling very less loose deliveries. He is bowling on the stumps. Every ball is hitting on the good length spot. He is getting swing. So the change he has brought in his game has made him a different player.”

Pujara signed off by saying the Indian batters need to survive Starc’s first spell with the new ball and tire him to get runs. “He is looking more dangerous than Cummins and Hazlewood. So we will have to take care of his game, especially from the new games.”

“In the first 5 overs, his first spell, he has taken the most wickets there. So if there is a good batting in the first 5 overs, bring him for the 2nd or 3rd spell. Because he gets tired. So the batting of the top order so far, our top order has never played him in the 3rd or 4th spell.” Australia Uncapped All-Rounder Beau Webster Opens Up on Skillset, Strengths Ahead of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 Against India.

“The ones who have played are the lower middle order and the tail enders. And there we saw that when Bumrah and Akash were batting, when Mitchell Starc was bowling, he was not that effective. So they will have to play their new game well.”

