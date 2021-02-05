Indian cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will celebrate his 31st birthday on February 5, 2021 (Friday). The Meerut-born pacer has been one of India’s best bowler in recent years. He has represented India in 21 Tests, 114 One-Day Internationals, and 43 T20Is, taking 63, 132 and 41 wickets in the respective formats. So as Bhuvneshwar Kumar turns a year older, we take a look at some of his best bowling performances for the national team.

In December 2012, Bhuvneshwar Kumar made his international debut and quickly established himself as one of the regulars. In fact, he dismissed Pakistani opener, Mohammad Hafeez, off the very first ball he delivered in ODI cricket. He possesses the ability to move the ball both ways and has proved his mettle in all the formats of the game.

6/82 vs England in Lords

Bhuvneshwar Kumar added himself at the Lord's honour's board with his sensational performance during the 2nd Test of India's 2014 Tour of India. He was sensational on the day as the pacer dismissed six England batsmen in the second innings of the match and also contributed with the bat as India registered a famous 95-run win at the Mecca of cricket.

5/24 vs South Africa in Johannesburg

With this performance, Bhuvneshwar Kumar became India's first bowler to take a five-wicket haul in all three formats. On a pitch suited for batsmen, the Indian pacer had some other plans. He rattled the Proteas batting line-up and his five-fer restricted them for 175 runs guiding India to a 28 run-win.

5/42 vs Sri Lanka in Colombo

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was dropped from the fourth game of the series after going wicketless in the opening three matches but made a sensational return. The Meerut pacer took wickets with the new ball and was brilliant in the death overs as well. He went to claim his maiden five-wicket haul in ODI cricket.

