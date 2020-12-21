Boxing Day holds an important place in the world of sports. The day is celebrated on December 26 every year and sporting events are held in various countries to mark the day. The day is usually celebrated across countries that were previously part of the British Empire. Different sporting events are held on this day in different countries. Football and Rugby matches kick-off in the United Kingdom, Australia and South Africa on Boxing Day while Australia, New Zealand and South Africa host cricket matches. Here we take a look at all the cricket matches that will be played on Boxing Day. Australia to Host Afghanistan for One-Off Test in November 2021.

The tradition of sporting events taking place on Boxing Day started around 1888-89 in the United Kingdom. The first ‘Boxing Day’ match was, however, a football match played long ago between Sheffield United and Hallam FC in 1860. Australia started hosting Boxing Day Test matches since 1980. Boxing Day Test matches in Australia are played at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium. Take a look at the Boxing Day cricket matches that will be played this year.

Boxing Day Cricket Matches Schedule

India vs Australia, 2nd Test 2020, Melbourne

India were dumped aside inside three days in the first Test of the series after leading the match for the first two days. They were beaten by eight wickets after folding for just 36 runs in the second innings, which is their lowest ever score in Test cricket. The Boxing Day Test match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground starting December 26 and it is scheduled to start at 05:00 am IST. India Likely Playing XI for 2nd Test: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant in Indian Cricket Team for Boxing Day Test vs Australia.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test 2020, Centurion

South Africa will host Sri Lanka in the first Test of two-match series. The 1st Test will begin on Boxing Day and will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. South Africa have continued the tradition of hosting Test matches on Boxing Day and are set to play Sri Lanka at home. The Test match will begin at 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Bay Oval

New Zealand are another country that follows the tradition of hosting Test matches on Boxing Day. They are set to play Pakistan in the first Test of a two-match series. The opening Test will begin on Boxing Day as per the tradition and it is scheduled to begin at 03:30 am IST. Pakistan were thrashed 2-0 in the T20I series and have also been depleted with injuries. Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq Ruled Out of New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Test, Mohammad Rizwan Named Captain.

Big Bash League 2020-21 Matches

Apart from international legs, Boxing Day will also see the Big Bash League 2020-21. Season 10 of the BBL began on December 10 and will continue with match 14 and 15 on Boxing Day. Sydney Thunder will play Melbourne Renegades in the first BBL 2020-21 match on Boxing Day while Sydney Sixers will face Melbourne Stars in the second match of the day. The first game will kick-off at 12:40 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) while the second is scheduled to start at 03:50 PM.

