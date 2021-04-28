The second strain of the COVID-19 virus has been wreaking havoc in India since the last month, forcing many cities to go under lockdown. Despite the widely-spreading disease, however, the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) continues to take place in the nation. Although some players like Liam Livingstone, R Ashwin and Adam Zampa have pulled out of the tournament, numerous prominent players worldwide are still part of the IPL 2021. Owing to the fact, former Australia and Rajasthan Royals cricketer Brad Hodge took a dig at Australian and England cricketers for playing IPL despite the country’s worsening situation due to a pandemic. Adam Gilchrist Questions BCCI for Conducting IPL 2021 Amid India’s ‘Frightening’ COVID-19 Numbers (View Post).

It all started when a Twitter user questioned Aussie and England cricketers playing in IPL. He highlighted how England and Australia had earlier refuse to travel to South Africa, citing the COVID-19 crisis in the rainbow nation. However, those players are happily playing IPL despite India’s frightening situation. “Remember when Australia and England binned their tours of South Africa because of COVID concerns? 330,000 cases in India today. Looking forward to Delhi v Bangalore in the IPL tonight!!” the social media user tweeted. IPL 2021: In Regular Touch with Australian Players, Will Listen to Advice from Govt, Says CA.

Remember when Australia and England binned their tours of South Africa because of COVID concerns? 330,000 cases in India today. Looking forward to Delhi v Bangalore in the IPL tonight!! 👍👍 — Ian Higgins (@1an_Higgins) April 27, 2021

Reacting to the Tweet, Hodge wrote ‘Cash is king,’ indicating that Aussie and England's players are plying their trade in IPL due to the massive money. Have a look!

Cash is king — Brad Hodge (@bradhodge007) April 27, 2021

Interestingly, Hodge had also played in IPL for seven seasons and is well aware with the dynamics of the tournament. In 66 IPL games, Hodge scored 1400 runs and also took 17 wickets in the process. After bidding farewell to the game, the Aussie star also served as a head coach for the now-defunct Gujarat Lions.

