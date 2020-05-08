Brian Lara Shares Throwback Picture With a Young Suresh Raina, Calls Him ‘Special Player’ (See Post)

Suresh Raina and Brian Lara (Photo Credits: Instagram/@BrianLara)

Brian Lara has joined his fellow cricketers in posting throwback pictures on social media. The West Indies cricket legend, who turned 51 last week, took to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself with Suresh Raina from 2003. Raina then was a youngster and was playing for India A. with major sporting events across the globe either suspended or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, most sportspersons have been forced to stay at their respective homes and engage with their fans on social media to keep themselves busy. Raina himself has been sharing now nostalgic moments with fans through picture and memories from the past. Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina React to Praveen Kumar’s Throwback Picture, Recall ‘Fun Days’ With Indian Team (See Post).

“Who are these youths?? Fan moment I understand! He turned out to be a special player.” Lara captioned the picture referring to Raina as the one who turned out to be a special player. Interestingly, Lara also referred to himself as a ‘youth’ in the post. While Raina was 17 when the picture was clicked, the Prince of Trinidad was a veteran of four World Cup tournaments. Suresh Raina Shares Another Workout Video Featuring His ‘Little Bella’ Gracia.

Raina later commented in the picture and mentioned that it was indeed his fans moment with the special cricketer and he had lots of special memories attached to it. “Indeed my fan moment with Very very special memories,” Raina said in his comments on the picture. Meanwhile, Lara decided to take a sly dig at the fellow southpaw and teased him saying “but oversize clothing is now a thing of the past. #lastdance.”

Meanwhile, Raina like all fellow cricketers have been in home quarantine amid the pandemic and the lockdown. He has, however, been active on social media and has kept his fans engaged with regular posts and updates. He also updated his followers about the exercises and fitness regimes he is undertaking to keep himself fit.

He was supposed to be part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise in IPL 2020 as they chased their fourth crown and also hoped for revenge over Mumbai Indians, who beat them by a solitary run in the final last season. But the T20 tournament has been suspended due to pandemic crisis and the lockdown.