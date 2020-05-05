Suresh Raina Shares Another Workout Video Featuring His ‘Little Bella’ Gracia

Suresh Raina With His Daughter (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the COVID-19 pandemic bring the sporting world all around the world to a standstill, several prominent athletes are not able to showcase their on-field blitzes. In the meantime, nevertheless, they are regularly working out at home in order to be in shape. India’s swashbuckling batsman Suresh Raina also comes under those categories of players and one can visit his Instagram page to verify the fact. Interestingly, his daughter Gracia has a cameo appearance in most of his workout videos and his latest post is no different. Taking to the picture-sharing website, the 33-year old shared an inspiring video in which he can be seen performing various sorts of exercise indoors and his ‘little Bella’ again made her mandatory appearance. Suresh Raina Gives Head Massage to His ’Little Rapunzel' Gracia Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (View Post).

“Another #workout session with my little Bella. #ciao @rainagracia,” read the caption of the video shared by the CSK star. Popular track ‘Bella Ciao’ is being played in the background of the video and owing to that Raina gave his little princess a new nickname ‘Bella.’ Not too long ago, the left-handed batsman shared a picture in which he was seen combing the hairs of Gracia and called her ‘Rapunzel’ in that post. Well, the veteran batsman is very well fulfilling the duties of a good daddy and is also inspiring his fans to keep their children entertained. Suresh Raina Explains Similarity Between Sachin Tendulkar and Lionel Messi.

View Post:

View this post on Instagram Another #workout session with my little Bella. #ciao @rainagracia A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on May 5, 2020 at 2:58am PDT

The 2011- World Cup winner became more active on social media than usual ever since the lockdown was announced. Apart from sharing workout videos, the star cricketer has also been urging his fans to stay at home in order to not get infected by the deadly disease. He, in fact, has donated INR 52 lakh in various relief funds to help the poor and needy people in this time of global health scare.