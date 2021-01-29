Brisbane Heat will lock horns with Adelaide Strikers in the Eliminator of KFC Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21. The knock-out encounter takes place at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday (January 29). Both sides had similar campaigns this season, and one really can’t predict the favourites. While Travis Head-led Strikers finished the league stage at fifth position with 28 points, Chris Lynn’s Brisbane were fourth in the table with 29 points. Although nothing much can separate them in the team standings, Strikers thrashed Brisbane in both encounters earlier in the season. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of HEA vs STR match. Big Bash League 2020–21: Alex Carey Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Liam Livingstone During Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Clash.

For the unversed, top five teams in the final BBL standings can qualify for the playoffs. The winner of Eliminator (4th-place team vs 5th-place team) will meet the third-placed side in the knock-out while the top-two teams will lock horns in the Qualifier for a place in the finals. The winner of knock-out will then meet Qualifier's loser in the challenger to determine the other finalist. Hence, both Brisbane and Adelaide need to win four games on the trot to lift the title. As the upcoming game gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

When is Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers, Eliminator, BBL 2020-21 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Eliminator match in BBL 2020-21 will be played on January 29, 2020 (Friday). The match will be held at 01:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers, Eliminator, BBL 2020-21 Match? (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Eliminator match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of the Big Bash League in India. The live telecast of BBL 2020-21 will be available across Sony Sports channels like Sony Six/HD, Sony 1/HD, Sony Ten 2/HD.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers, Eliminator, BBL 2020-21 Match in India?

As Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights of Big Bash League 2020-21 in India, the live streaming will be available on its OTT platform- SonyLiv. So fans can either download the SonyLiv mobile app or visit the website to live stream of Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Eliminator clash.

Squad

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn(c), Daniel Lawrence, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson(w), Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Simon Milenko, Connor Sully, Jack Wood

Adelaide Strikers: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Harry Nielsen(w), Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Liam Scott, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle(c), Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Liam O Connor, Spencer Johnson, Cameron Valente

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2021 12:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).