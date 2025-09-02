Mumbai, September 2: Asia Cup starts on September 9 in Abu Dhabi, with Afghanistan facing Hong Kong in the curtain-raiser of the eight-team competition. Here we will take a look at the top five wicket takers in the tournament's history.

1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo credit: Twitter)

Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar tops the list of bowlers with the most wickets in Asia Cup (T20) history. He has appeared in six T20 Asia Cup matches and took 13 wickets at a bowling average of 9.46. Asia Cup 2025: Look at Top Five Players With Most Fifties in Tournament’s History, From Virat Kohli to Kusal Mendis; Check Full List.

2. Amjad Javed

Amjad Javed (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

Former UAE skipper, Amjad Javed, is second on this list. He has grabbed 12 wickets in seven matches at a bowling average of 14.08.

3. Mohammad Naveed

Mohammad Naveed (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

UAE seamer Mohammad Naveed features third on this list. In seven Asia Cup matches, he took 11 wickets at a bowling average of 13.18 and an economy of 5.24.

4. Rashid Khan

Afghanistan T20I captain Rashid Khan (Photo: @ACBofficials/X)

Rashid Khan, Afghanistan's star spinner, is fourth on this list with 11 wickets in eight matches at a bowling average of 18.36 and an economy of 6.51. Look at Top Five Bowlers With Most T20I Wickets, From Rashid Khan to Mustafizur Rahman; Check Full List.

5. Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya. (Photo credits: X/@CricTech_X)

India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is fifth on this list. In eight Asia Cup fixtures, he has scalped 11 wickets at a bowling average of 18.81 and an economy of 7.01.