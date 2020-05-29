Bhuvneshwar Kumar Aware Comeback In Indian Test Team Not Easy

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar still has the desire to play Test cricket once again. However, the right-arm fast bowler also feels that making a comeback in whites will not be easy as the Indian pacer quartet of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma has done a commendable job in recent times. Kumar played his last Test against South Africa in January 2018. Back then, the Uttar Pradesh-born bowler was a vital cog of the team in all three formats. After that, however, he missed the five-match Test series against England due to an injury. Since then, he hasn’t been able to make a comeback. However, Bhuvneshwar, who has 63 wickets from 21 Tests, has said that he’s going to leave no stones unturned to make a comeback in the Test side. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Credits Mohammed Kaif for Sachin Tendulkar's First-Ever Ranji Duck.

“I definitely want to play Test cricket, but I know it won’t be easy to make a comeback, as everyone is doing very well. But I’ll try my best and will do everything I can to make a comeback in the Test format, as I think it is the toughest format and it gives a lot of satisfaction to perform well in that format,” Bhuvneshwar Kumar told Times of India.

Bhuvi, nevertheless, continued to be a regular member of India’s limited-overs squad. However, the pacer hasn’t played a lot of cricket after the conclusion of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 due to the sports hernia injury. He, however, was selected in the Indian squad for the ODI series against South Africa but the series got postponed indefinitely owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.