Hardik Pandya Playing PUBG With ‘Little Help’ From His Pet Dog Bentley Is the Cutest Picture on Internet!

Hardik Pandya seems to be honing his PUBG playing skills as he spends his time in self-quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown. Like most sportsmen, Hardik has been confined to his house with cricket events either suspended or cancelled amidst the global crisis. The 26-year-old has been quite active on social media and has been keeping his fans and followers updated with posts from his house gym sessions as well things he does during leisure time. Recently, the star all-rounder posted a picture with his pet dog Bentley and the duo were seen playing the shooting game PUBG to pass their time. Hardik Pandya Shares Adorable Video of Fiancee Natasa Stankovic Trying to Speak Hindi, Her Answer Will Win Your Heart!

In the picture, Hardik can be seen wearing a cap and is sitting on a couch with the iPad in his hands. He is playing PUBG even as his Bentley stares into the screen. One leg of the pet dog is pointing to the screen which suggests perhaps it was helping Pandya find the hiding enemies in the game. “Bentley telling me where the enemies are in pubg,” Hardik captioned the adorable post on his Instagram page. Sachin Tendulkar Predicted Hardik Pandya’s International Debut During IPL 2015, Reveal Mumbai Indians.

Hardik Pandya Plays PUBG With Help from Bentley

Meanwhile, Hardik is currently in self-isolation with his fiancée Natasa Stankovic and brother Krunal and his wife at their house in Bandra. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder has in recent times walked down the memory lane and posted pictures from the archives. One of them was him and his elder brother posing for pictures from their younger days when they struggled for money and played local cricket leagues.

Pandya would have played for Mumbai Indians in the 2020 edition of the IPL under normal circumstances. But with the pandemic running ravages across the globe, the Indian T20 franchise tournament has been suspended indefinitely.