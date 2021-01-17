The day three of the fourth match between India and Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane turned out to be quite eventful as wickets fell at regular intervals for the visitors. One of the major highlights of the match was Cameron Green’s super athletic catch to dismiss Rishabh Pant who made way to the pavilion on the score of 23 runs. Josh Hazlewood was the one who was handling the bowling duties whereas, Green was stationed at gully. Hazlewood bowled short of a length delivery and went well wide off. The Indian wicket-keeper flapped it straight to the gully and Green took a sharp catch. India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 Live Score Updates Day 3.

By then India trailed by 183 runs. For now, we have Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur both scored half-centuries. At the time of writing the story, Sundar was on the score of 50. On the other hand, Thakur was on 56 runs after facing 97 balls. He scored eight boundaries and a couple of sixes. Both the payers stabilised the innings. Now, let's have a look at the video below:

Cameron Green said he's never been a gully fielder ... well, he's not getting out of there any time soon! Live #AUSvIND: https://t.co/IzttOVtrUupic.twitter.com/mdIo6lDGYp — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 17, 2021

By the end of the third session, India trailed by 65 runs. By then India had lost six wickets. India had already lost a couple of wickets on day two of the game. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were the ones who ended up batting on day 2. The stand-in skipper scored 37 runs whereas, Pujara made 25 runs from 94 balls.

