MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will square off against Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 which will take place on September 19 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. CSK finished as runner up in IPL 2019 where they lost to MI in the final. The three-times champion will eye on bagging victory against the four-time champion and current titleholder. CSK will indeed miss playing away from their den, however, their fans globally have ensured that the men in yellow don't miss them. CSK recently posted a video of fans 'whistle podu' to wish Chennai team good luck for their upcoming match against Mumbai in Dream11 IPL 2020. Team CSK Key Players for IPL 2020: MS Dhoni, Shane Watson, Deepak Chahar and Other Cricketers to Watch Out for From Chennai Super Kings.

CSK fans are excited to watch MS Dhoni in action as we last saw Mahi on the field during India vs New Zealand semi-final match, ICC Cricket World Cup, 2019. MS Dhoni announced retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, at 7:29 pm. This means that Dhoni will now only be seen playing cricket during IPL tournaments. Chennai Super Kings has lost 17 games and won 11 against Mumbai Indians in IPL. One thing that would hit the CSK side is that MI has defeated them continuously in their last five encounters. This year Chennai team will be playing without Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh as both cricketers has withdrawn their name due to personal reason. CSK vs MI, IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings Likely Playing XI vs Mumbai Indians for Season Opener.

CSK Posts 'Whistle Podu' Video

They say it's our first match without you. But the unconditional #yellove that pours in from across the globe can only mean that the whistles are louder than ever and keep us going forever. Dear Super Fans, NANDRI VERY MUCH! #WhistleFromHome @CSKFansOfficial #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/u2dDkAxTOn — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 19, 2020

Chennai Super Kings comprise of world-class players like Faf du Plessis, Ravindra Jadeja, Shane Watson to name a few. The franchise will also count on Imran Tahir's spin action considering the track in the United Arab Emirates. Tahir was purple cap holder in IPL 2019. MI vs CSK IPL 2020 opening game will indeed be an interesting affair. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from IPL.

