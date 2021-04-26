MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings presented a mindblowing performance on Sunday in the IPL 2021 match and handed over RCB with their first defeat of the season. Post this, Chennai Super Kings posted a picture of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli having a chat after the match. The team posted a snap on social media with an adorable caption. "All cool off the ground!". The team had also used a lion face and yellow heart as a part of the emoji. Chennai Super Kings won the game by 69 runs. All thanks to Ravindra Jadeja who posted an all-round show in the game. Ravindra Jadeja’s Performance Against RCB in IPL 2021 Impresses Netizens, CSK, RR, Harsha Bholge & Others Praise All-Rounder (Read Tweets, Watch Video).

Jadeja made 62 runs from 28 balls slamming four fours and five sixes. All those five sixes came in the last over when Harshal Patel was on his bowling duties. He took the team to a stunning total of 191 runs. MS Dhoni was at the other end when Ravindra Jadeja unleashed his inner beast. Meanwhile, RCB could only score 122 runs. Ravindra Jadeja once again scalped three wickets and also inflicted a run-out. Thus, they fell shorts by 69 runs.

Now, let's have a look at the snap posted by CSK:

With this, Chennai Super Kings is now placed in the number one position on the IPL 2021 points table with eight points. Delhi Capitals stands on number two with eight points. RCB is placed on number three and Mumbai Indiansoccupies the fourth spot.

