Ravindra Jadeja's name emerged as a top trend on social media after his all-around performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021 match. He shone in all departments of the game-batting, bowling and fielding. He led the team to a stunning 69 run win in the IPL match. Needless to say that the netizens were pleased with his performance and the posted tweets on social media. Rajasthan Royals. Chennai Super Kings, Harsha Bhogle and other netizens praised the all-rounder for his performance. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2021 Stat Highlights: Ravindra Jadeja’s All-Round Show Sends Chennai Super Kings to the Top of Points Table (Watch Video).

Talking about the match at the Wankhede Stadium, Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bat first. The heat as explained by MS Dhoni during the toss played a vital role and thus the players could not put up too many runs on the board. But in the last over, we had Ravindra Jadeja smashing five sixes. The scoreboard in the last over read, 6,6.N6, 6.2.6.4. He took CSK to a total of 191 runs.

With the ball, he scraped three wickets and inflicted a run-out. Now let's have a look at the tweets below:

Ravindra Jadeja.🤯 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 25, 2021

Harsha Bhogle:

Irfan Pathan

There is nothing baapu @imjadeja can’t do! Well done csk on winning consecutive matches at wankhede #jadeja — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 25, 2021

CSK:

Virender Sehwag:

Ball 6 aur run 37. Only Sir Jadeja can do it. Unbelievable hitting against the purple cap holder. #CSKvRCB — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 25, 2021

Jaddu was obviously judged as the Man of the Match for his performance. With this, the team is now placed on number one of the IPL 2021 points table.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2021 08:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).