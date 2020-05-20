Chennai Super Kings Shares Throwback Video of MS Dhoni, Fans Miss Thalla As Clip Goes Viral

MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Twitter)

MS Dhoni has an absolutely great fan following all over the world. His fan base knows no gender, demographics or any other element. From a four-year-old to 80 years and above MS Dhoni’s fan base has no age limit. However, the people of Chennai adorable the CSK skipper and even call him 'Thalla'. The fans in Chennai make sure to leave no stone unturned to make MS Dhoni feel home. Now the official account of the Chennai Super Kings shared a throwback video of their captain and this once again sent the fans into a tizzy as they miss their Thalla. MS Dhoni New Look: Unshaved CSK Captain Makes Rare Appearance in Ziva’s Video, Resembles Original Thala in Grey-Beard.

The caption of the clip was even more adorable which read, “The sweet King's here, simply rock on!” In the clip we see the Chennai Super Kings captain leaving the team hotel and was being saluted by the security. Dhoni acknowledges the salute and waves towards the camera while munching on a bunch of grapes. You can check out the video below:

Reactions to MS Dhoni's clip:

Miss you Thala 😔 — Dhoni Raina (@DhoniRaina5) May 19, 2020

miss u thala badly — Abi (@abhiabi77) May 19, 2020

Talking about MS Dhoni, he was last seen in action during the World Cup 2019 against New Zealand. Post this, he took a sabbatical for an unlimited period of time. There were rumours that he would retire from the game and his comeback would only depend on his stint with the IPL 2020. However, the cash-rich league has been called off for an indefinite period of time. Dhoni's future, for now, remains bleak.