Chennai Super Kings are set to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 on Saturday, April 9. The match would be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai and is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Defending champions Chennai Super Kings have gotten off to a worse possible title defense in IPL 2022, losing their first three games. The loss of some key players coupled with a late change of captaincy has not worked for Chennai Super Kings at all and they can be on the verge of being knocked out if this poor form continues. CSK vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 16

The story is the same for CSK's southern rivals Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kane Williamson's men have lost two games that they have played so far and things are not looking good for them. The Orange Army showed promise of better performance, especially after a forgettable IPL 2021 season but their poor form has continued so far. Ahead of this IPL clash, we bring you the betting odds along with win predictions.

CSK vs SRH Betting Odds

According to bookmakers, Chennai Super Kings are favourites to seal their first victory in IPL 2022 in this clash. According to Bet365, CSK have 1.66 odds of winning the game while Sunrisers Hyderabad have 2.20.

Win Predictions:

CSK vs SRH Win Probability (Source: Google)

According to Google Predictions, Chennai Super Kings are expected to win this game. Defending champs CSK have a 57% chance of winning this match as compared to Sunrisers Hyderabad's 43%. However, this can change when the match begins and as it progresses.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

