Just when we thought that the fans would get a glimpse of Chris Gayle during RR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 they were left disappointed as the Universe Boss was left out from the playing XI against Rajasthan Royals. The netizens took to social media and posted tweets on how upset they were to not watch Chris Gayle in live action at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The official account of the Kings XI Punjab shared their final playing XI on social and this is where they started responding to the tweet. Others posted tweets on their personal time like and soon Gayle was one of the top trends on social media. RR vs KXIP Live Score Updates.

Rajasthan Royals had won the toss and elected to bowl first. At the time of going online, we had KL Rahul going bonkers and smashing the RR bowlers out of the park. Mayak Agarwal too joined the party and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that it was raining sixes at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium. The scoreboard read 60 runs from 6 overs and the run rate almost touch 10 runs per over. Now, let’s have a look at the reactions below:

Stupid decision guys. Gayle must have been there. You guys could still win maybe. But if gayle had fired that too in short boundaries and good pitch it would have been an easy win — Deepak Jose (@deepakjose000) September 27, 2020

Another one

What’s the point of calling Gayle

Bhetne ke liye bulaya hai Gayle ko — Amit Bhardwaj (@AmitBha08551450) September 27, 2020

Meme

Last one

Gayle ko kyu nahi khila rahe ho — Amit Bhardwaj (@AmitBha08551450) September 27, 2020

So far the Rajasthan Royals bowlers are left sweating by the KXIP batsmen as they have been taking an aerial route quite often in the match. The bowling team is left wicket-less.

