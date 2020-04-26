Cleaning Vegetables More Than My Own Hair During Lockdown, Says Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 26: Batsman Suresh Raina joked that he has been washing vegetables more frequently than he washed his own hair during the ongoing lockdown. Raina, like all cricketers in the country, is at his home due to the lockdown that has been imposed amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Raina said that he has been cleaning toilets and vegetables now at home and talking about older days with his mother and grandmother.

"I am having 'haldi milk' to boost immunity and it seems like all the old things are coming back," he told Aaj Tak.

Raina would have been in the heat of the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League season with Chennai Super Kings had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic. CSK were to face Mumbai Indians in a repeat of the 2019 final in the opening match of the season at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29.

But the start to the season was first postponed to April 15 after the coronavirus pandemic forced a number of international series, including South Africa's tour of India, to be cancelled. Eventually, with the lockdown in the country being extended to May 3, the IPL was postponed further with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly saying that he doesn't see any cricket being played in the country in the near future.