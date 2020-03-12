Coronavirus Scare: MCG Reveals Exposure Site After Person Attending India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Final Diagnosed With COVID-19

Melbourne Cricket Ground. (Photo Credits: Twitter|@ICC)

Coronavirus has created havoc around the sporting world with a lot of matches being cancelled or suspended until further notice. A recent case of the pandemic as reported by the Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) occurred during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 final between India and Australia on March 8, 2020 (Sunday) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). As per the statement released by MCC, a person who attended the final has now been diagnosed with COVID-19. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Really Sorry Results Didn't Go in Our Favour, Says Smriti Mandhana.

The statement further read that the ‘Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has advised of Patron’s diagnosis and has classified it as a low-risk of spreading COVID-19 to surrounding members of the public and staff.’ They further added that ‘The patron sat on Level 2 of the Northern Stand at the MCG in section N42.’

The MCC, as ground managers of the MCG, is aware that a person who attended the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final at the MCG on Sunday March 8 has now been diagnosed with COVID-19. Read our full statement here: https://t.co/XkXmMygCPA pic.twitter.com/l9NiBQYXVG — Melbourne Cricket Ground (@MCG) March 12, 2020

The DHHS has recommended the people who were seated next to the person during the World Cup final can continue their normal routine with an increased focused on hygiene measures and should immediately consult a medical professional if they see any flu-like symptoms.

The MCG said that they are committed to maintaining a safe and healthy environment for the people visiting the historic stadium and as a precautionary measure have undertaken intensive cleaning of the affected section.

Speaking of the final, Australia defeated India by 85 runs to lift their second-consecutive and fifth overall title. Alyssa Healey was chosen as the player of the match for her brilliant 75 run knock while Beth Mooney was selected as the player of the tournament for her display in the competition.