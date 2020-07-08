The latest edition of the Hero Caribbean Premier League is set to resume on August 18 and will conclude on September 10. Ahead of the competition, all the franchises taking part in CPL 2020 have selected their team. During the recently carried out Hero CPL 2020 draft, the participating six teams have filled their rosters with both Caribbean and overseas players. CPL 2020: Pravin Tambe, 48, Signed up by TKR in Caribbean Premier League Players Draft.

Several superstars such as Rashid Khan, Marcus Stoinis, and Carlos Braithwaite were all were picked up during the draft. Another big name player who was included in the CPL draft was Shahid Afridi, but the former Pakistan skipper has found no takers for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League season. As per reports, the 40-year-old was placed in the top category but went undrafted. CPL 2020: Chris Gayle Pulls Out of Caribbean Premier League.

Indian spinner Pravin Tambe who was selected by Trinbago Knight Riders, and he will be the first Indian to play in the competition. The 48-year-old who will be representing the Shah Rukh Khan owned team, has previously played in the Indian Premier League with teams such as Gujarat Lions and Rajasthan Royals.

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan was selected by defending champions Barbados Tridents, who also roped in Englishman Alex Hales and Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. The Guyana Amazon Warriors have retained 13 players from their 2019 squad and have added Ross Taylor, Brandon King and Shimron Hetmyer.

The St Kitts & Nevis Patriots have signed Australians Chris Lynn and Ben Dunk while Jamaica Tallawahs have recruited Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Lamichhane and Tabraiz Shamsi. St Lucia Zouks have added Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Nabi and Anrich Nortje to their team.

