Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 Cricket Points Table: After 24 years, cricket will make its way back in the Commonwealth Games with CWG 2022 , however this time around it will be the women's cricket. In 1998, cricket made its debut at CWG in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, when the men's cricket teams from the commonwealth nations took part in the showpiece event. The maiden women's cricket tournament in CWG will kick-start from July 29 2022 (Friday).The tournament will run through eight days and all the matches will be played at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, that is the official venue of the quadrennial event. The final of women's cricket in CWG 2022 is scheduled to be played on August 07. Meanwhile, below you can check CWG 2022 Women's cricket points table updated with net run rate (nrr). Cricket at CWG 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Commonwealth Games Women’s T20 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Top eight women's cricket teams which include Australia, South Africa, England, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Barbados are primed up to participate at the Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham. The teams have been sorted into two groups: Group A and Group B. Group A comprises of Australia, India, Pakistan and Barbados. While as, Group B features New Zealand, South Africa, England and Sri Lanka. Each team in the either group will play against the other three teams. The first match of the tournament will be played between the world T20 champions Australia women (AUS W) and the runner ups of T20 world cup 2021 India Women (IND W) followed by the second match at 10:30 PM IST between Pakistan Women (PAK W) and Barbados Women (BAR-W). Cricket at Commonwealth Games: A Look at Cricket's History at CWG Ahead of 2022 Edition.

Women's Cricket at CWG 2022 Points Table- Group A

Group A P W L Pts Nrr AUSW 0 0 0 0 0 BAW 0 0 0 0 0 INDW 0 0 0 0 0 PAKW 0 0 0 0 0

Women's Cricket at CWG 2022 Points Table- Group B

Group B P W L Pts Nrr ENGW 0 0 0 0 0 NZW 0 0 0 0 0 RSAW 0 0 0 0 0 SLW 0 0 0 0 0

Once the group matches end, top two teams from both groups will take step forward into the semi-finals round. A double header match on August 06 will see the semi-final 1 and semi-final 2 between top four teams in Commonwealth games 2022. The losing teams from both the semis will face-off against each-other on August 07 to contest for the bronze medal. Apparently, the winners of the two semis will square off against each other for the gold medal on the same day as on which bronze medal match will be played at the same venue that is Edgbaston Birmingham. The runner-up of the final placed second will earn a silver medal. For the first time women's cricket will witness the contest for three places that is bronze, silver and gold.

