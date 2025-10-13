A shocking, tragic, and distressing incident occurred in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. A 50-year-old cricketer named Ahmer Khan died moments after winning a cricket match, inside the field. The unfortunate incident took place at the Sugar Mill Ground in the Bilari police station area. The deceased Ahmer Khan, left-arm fast bowler from Moradabad, had even bowled the final over, ensuring an 11-run win for his side, Moradabad, as per reports. Bengal Cricketer Priyajit Ghosh Dies At Age 22 After Suffering Heart Attack During Gym Session.

It has been learned that Ahmer Khan had collapsed on the pitch, seconds after delivering the final ball. The fellow players had rushed to his aid after Ahmer Khan sat on the pitch, following the final delivery, and suddenly collapsed. As per reports, some even tried CPR, but in vain. It has also been reported that Ahmer Khan had shown brief signs of response and was rushed to a hospital. However, the doctors declared him dead upon arrival. Dilip Doshi Dies: Former Indian Cricketer Passes Away At 77, BCCI Pays Condolences.

50-Year-Old Cricketer Dies On-Field

This incident from Moradabad. Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, comes as a shocker, as the veteran Ahmer Khan has been known as a well-known cricketer in the local area, associated with the game regularly. Ahmer Khan was a resident of Ekta Vihar in Moradabad, known for his sportsmanship on and off the field. As many mourn this sudden loss, the tournament organizers have also expressed deep condolences to Khan’s family and teammates.

