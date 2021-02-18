The clock is ticking and with each passing moment, the social media is buzzing with excitement as we are heading towards IPL 2021 player auction. By now, each of these franchises must be ready with their strategies by now and must have ear-marked their favourite players according to their requirements. The fans on social media are also gearing up for the exciting player auctions. Ahead of IPL 2021 auctions, the Chennai Super Kings fans are trending #WhistlePodu’ on social media. The fans have berserk as they posted many pictures and creatives featuring MS Dhoni. IPL 2021 Player Auction: BCCI Updates Franchises About the Possible Unavailability of Bangladeshi & South African Players.

The Chennai Super Kings fans looked extremely excited for the auctions. The IPL 2021 player auctions will begin at 3.00 pm. Talking about the Chennai Super Kings, the Yellow Army has 22.90 crores and has seven slots available. The team can only take one player from overseas. The Yellow Army has retained the likes of Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar. Now, let’s have a look at the tweets by fans below:

Another one

MS Dhoni

Whistle Podu

Last one

Mark Wood has pulled out from IPL 2021 in order to spend time with his family. Do stay tuned to this space for more updates on the IPL 2021 player auctions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2021 01:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).