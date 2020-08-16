MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina announced their retirement from international cricket within moments of each other on August 15, 2020 (Saturday). Dhoni first revealed his decision through an Instagram post before Raina followed suit. Both Dhoni and Raina, who represent the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), reached Chennai on Friday along with some of their other CSK teammates for debriefing before they depart for the pre-season in UAE for IPL 2020. CSK took to social media to share a glimpse of the bromance and friendship Dhoni and Raina share a day after they had announced their retirement. MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina Announce Retirement From International Cricket: 144 vs England and Other Match-Winning Partnerships by the Legendary Duo.

Raina is the vice-captain of CSK while Dhoni is the captain. Both have been teammates in the national camp and also at CSK since the inauguration of the IPL. While Dhoni is called Thala (leader) by many CSK fans, Raina is called Chinna Thala (second leader). They enjoy great friendship and have been by each other’s side always. CSK captioned the video “Together Forever!” MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina Retirement Funny Memes and Crying Tweets Go Viral, Emotional Fans Reminisce About Cricketer Buddies' Glorious Career!

CSK Post Video of Bromance and Friendship MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina Share

View this post on Instagram Together Forever! #Yellove #WhistlePodu 🦁🦁 A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl) on Aug 15, 2020 at 9:33pm PDT

The video captures moments of Raina and Dhoni together and highlights the friendship they share with each other. Raina in his retirement announcement wrote how he has always followed Dhoni and will love to follow him in this new journey too. “It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey,” Raina wrote while announcing his decision to retire from international cricket.

Dhoni and Raina were teammates in the Indian dressing room since 2005 and have shared some great moments with each other over the years. Both are now senior figures in the CSK camp and bear the burden of leading the men in yellow to a fourth IPL title. They may have quit international cricket but Raina and Dhoni will be seen in action when IPL 2020 kicks-off in UAE from September 19.

