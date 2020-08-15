MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina announced their retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020 (Saturday). Both players were an important part of India’s golden generation which in nearly three decades brought World Cup glory to the country following their triumph at the 2011 Cricket World Cup. So as two of the greats of the game hung up their boots, netizens bid adieu to the legends in their own way. MS Dhoni Announces Retirement at 39: Trophies Won by Team India Under the Ranchi-Born Cricketer's Captaincy.

MS Dhoni took to his Instagram to announce his retirement and soon after, his compatriot Suresh Rains announced his decision as well. Social media was flooded as fans of cricket started congratulating the two on their illustrious career and thanked them for their contribution to the national team. Here is how the netizens reacted. Suresh Raina Announces Retirement at 33: Best Knocks By the Swashbuckling Indian Cricketer.

Partners in Crime

The Real Life Jai Veeru ❤️ "Some Days Back I Read In Newspaper that Raina Was Working Hard To Come Back In Indian Cricket Team And Today When Dhoni Announced Retirement He too Announced Retirement" 💔❤️ Raina A Great Finisher And A Great Friend. ❤️#DhoniRetires#rainaretires pic.twitter.com/2gh93PLF6C — ProFessoR🖤 (@ProfessorSays__) August 15, 2020

Virat Kohli Right Now

Thala and Chinna Thala

Dads Have Retired

Legends

I want to wish a very happy retirement to MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina. Both World Cup Winners, and should be counted amongst the legends of Indian Cricket. Well played 👊 pic.twitter.com/T11D4bzIiC — Tom Overend (@tovers98) August 15, 2020

The Duo

No Difference

Don't Go!

*MS Dhoni and suresh raina announce retirement from international cricket* Le Everyone :#DhoniRetires #rainaretires pic.twitter.com/Kl8dhZKaiG — Memeboy100 (@Memeboy1002) August 15, 2020

'73' Departs on 74th Independence

Despite MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina’s international retirement, the duo will take part in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League when they will take the field for Chennai Super Kings. IPL 2020 is set to kick off from September onwards in the United Arab Emirates after the governing council have received official permission from the Indian government.

