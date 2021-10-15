It's a blockbuster Dusshera evening and in the next four hours, we shall have the winners of the IPL 2021. The match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders and the game will be held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. In this live blog, we shall be bringing to you the live updates of the IPL 2021 finals. But before that, here's a look at the preview of the game. Eoin Morgan's team has come a long way in the tournament so far. They started off the UAE leg of the tournament winning only a couple of games from seven and then owing to their consistent performances, they made their way into the finals. CSK or KKR? Wasim Jaffer Picks This Team to Win IPL 2021 Final And it is Surely Going to Happen!

Chennai Super Kings on the other hand has been doing well consistently. They have been in the top four from the start. After 12 games, it was quite certain that the team will make its way into the top four. Talking about the head-to-head record, both teams have played against each other 24 times where CSK walked away with the last laugh on 16 occasions and KKR won the remaining number of games.

The two teams came across each other on a couple of occasions and CSK emerged victorious on both occasions. CSK won the first game by 18 runs and then stole a win by a couple of wickets. Needless to say that the KKR fans must be keeping their fingers crossed for their favourite sides to win the game. Do stay tuned to this place for more updates about the game.