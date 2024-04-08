MS Dhoni is all set to be back in action on Monday, April 8 when Chennai Super Kings will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Ahead of the match, Dhoni was spotted going hard in the nets smashing some big shots. He looked in good nick and might be indicative of an innings coming later in the evening. Fans loved to see their favourite cricketer in good touch and took to social media to make the video of Dhoni's practice session viral. IPL 2024: Is Matheesha Pathirana Available for CSK vs KKR Clash? Here’s What Chennai Super Kings Bowling Consultant Eric Simons Has to Say.

MS Dhoni Sweats It Out in the Nets Ahead of CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Match

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)