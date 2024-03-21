CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2024: In the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Chennai Super Kings takes on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The CSK vs RCB will begin at 08:00 PM after the IPL 2024 opening ceremony. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in CSK vs RCB on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team prediction ahead of Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match 1. CSK vs RCB, Chennai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 Clash at M A Chidambaram Stadium

Just ahead of the IPL 2024, MS Dhoni handed over the Chennai Super Kings captaincy to young batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad. On the other hand, Faf du Plessis will continue to lead RCB, who are now named as Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Meanwhile, in the CSK vs RCB Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have added five players from CSK while rest from RCB to complete our Dream11 fantasy playing XI.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: MS Dhoni (CSK).

Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Virat Kohli (RCB), Daryl Mitchell (CSK), Faf du Plessis (RCB) and Shivam Dube (CSK).

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Glenn Maxwell (RCB), Cameron Green (RCB) and Rachin Ravindra (CSK).

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj (RCB).

CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Likely Playing XI, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Glenn Maxwell (c) and Virat Kohli (vc).

CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

MS Dhoni (CSK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Virat Kohli (RCB), Daryl Mitchell (CSK), Faf du Plessis (RCB), Shivam Dube (CSK), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Glenn Maxwell (RCB), Cameron Green (RCB), Rachin Ravindra (CSK) and Mohammed Siraj (RCB).

