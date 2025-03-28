Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Prediction: One of the most-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) matches of the 2025 season will take place on March 28, with Chennai Super Kings hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Both teams are coming off comfortable wins, making this contest a mouth-watering one. You can check Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match scorecard here. For more incentive apart from bragging rights, the leader of the CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match will also become the table-toppers. CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 8.

Under Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK in their tournament overcame the Mumbai Indians challenger, where spinner Noor Ahmed stole the limelight with his performance. The track at Chepauk will once again help spinners, making the contest tricky for the batters from both sides. For RCB, Virat Kohli and Phil Salt dished out stellar performances in the tournament opener at Eden Gardens, handing the Rajat Patidar-led franchise their first win of the season.

RCB have never won at Chepauk after 2008, which puts a lot of pressure on the players to overcome historical trauma, which gives CSK a psychological advantage heading into the CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 encounter. Virat Kohli Stats vs Chennai Super Kings: A Look at How IPL's All-Time Highest Run Scorer Performed Against Rivals Ahead of CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Match Prediction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has not won a match at MA Chidambaram Stadium since their first season in 2008. They have a lot of overseas batters and it will be difficult for them to handle the spin troika of CSK in the form of Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. RCB also doesn't have many quality spinners and CSK have batters who can deal with them. CSK are a clear favourite here and are likely to secure a comfortable victory.

