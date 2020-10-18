Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will square off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 37. The game will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on October 19, 2020. Both CSK and RR will enter this game with a defeat. CSK is led by MS Dhoni, while RR plays under the captaincy of Steve Smith. Chennai with their defeat against Delhi Capitals in their previous game is at the 6th position in the point table, while Rajasthan lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and has slipped to the 7th spot. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for CSK vs RR IPL 2020 Dream11 team with the recommendation for the captain, vice-captain and probable lineup for fantasy playing XI. CSK vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 37.

CSK vs RR Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Steve Smith

RR skipper is an important batsman for the Rajasthan team as he scores important runs and bat deep down the inning. RR might have ended the match on losing side against RCB in their previous game, however, Steve Smith played an important knock of 57 runs from 36 balls in that game to take the total to 177/6. RCB chased down the total in 19.4 overs with 7 wickets in hand.

CSK vs RR Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis has been consistently performing well in the ongoing IPL 2020 season. Unfortunately, most of the time his knock goes in vain as CSK ends up on losing side. Faf du Plessis scored 57 runs from 48 balls in the previous match against Delhi Capitals (DC), which helped CSK post a total of 179/4. However, DC chased down the target in 19.5 overs with five wickets in hand. Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for CSK vs RR, IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

CSK vs RR Probable Playing XI

CSK Likely Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma

RR Likely Playing XI: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi

Last time when CSK and RR met in the ongoing season, Rajasthan defeated Chennai by 16 runs after posting a total of 216 runs. The upcoming CSK vs RR, Dream11 IPL 2020 match will be an important contest for both teams, as a defeat here will decrease the chances for playoff qualification significantly.

