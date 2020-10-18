Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will face each other in match 37 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 19, 2020 (Monday). Both teams have had disappointing campaign until now and find themselves near the bottom of the table. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the weather in Abu Dhabi for CSK vs RR clash in IPL 2020 and pitch report, you can find the details below. CSK vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals.

Chennai Super Kings have won just three of their nine games in the competition so far due to which their playoff qualification hopes have taken a huge hit. However, the MS Dhoni-led team still have an outside chance to make it into the final four but first need to get the better of Rajasthan Royals, who find themselves in the similar position as their opponents. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Weather Report

Abu Dhabi Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The weather in Abu Dhabi for the CSK vs RR IPL 2020 game is expected to be cooler than the other days as the game goes on. The temperatures will drop below 30 degrees however, it would still pose a test for players and their fitness late in the match. There is a zero per cent chance of rain.

Pitch Report

The wicket in Abu Dhabi has favoured the bowlers in recent weeks but batsmen will have a chance to score bug once they get themselves in. Spinners will play a huge role in the game due to the slowness of the pitch. Teams batting first and second have almost an equal record at the grounds however, sides chasing have been on the winning end in recent fixtures.

