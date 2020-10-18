Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 37 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 19, 2020 (Monday). Both teams have had disappointing campaign until now and find themselves near the bottom of the table. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Fantasy tips CSK vs RR, IPL 2020 clash can scroll down below. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Chennai Super Kings are very much playing unlike them as the MS Dhoni-led side have won just three of their nine games so far and qualification for the play-offs is looking far away now. Meanwhile Rajasthan Royals, also have a similar record as CSK this season and with the team still struggling for a steady batting order, the three-time champions might just fancy themselves. Final four qualifications will be a huge task for the losers of this game.

CSK vs RR, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Selection: Wicket-keeper – Sanju Samson (RR) and Jos Buttler (RR) must be your keeper’s for this game.

CSK vs RR, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Selection: Batsmen – Faf du Plessis (CSK), Shane Watson (CSK) and Robin Uthappa (RR) must be your batsmen for this clash.

CSK vs RR, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Selection: All-Rounders – Sam Curran (CSK), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) and Rahul Tewatia (RR) must be your all-rounders for this game.

CSK vs RR, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Selection: Bowlers – Deepak Chahar (CSK), Karn Sharma (CSK) and Jofra Archer (RR) must be your bowlers.

Faf du Plessis (CSK) must be your captain for this clash while Robin Uthappa (RR) can be named as your vice-captain.

