In the match number 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 former champions collide against each other. It is Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR). Both CSK and RR have won one and lost one game. In this all important contest, both Super Kings and Royals will be looking for a win. Meanwhile, here’s all you need to know ahead of CSK vs RR IPL 2021 match. CSK vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals.

CSK vs RR Head-to-Head

In 23 meetings between these two teams, Chennai Super Kings lead the head-to-head record with 14 wins. Royals have defeated CSK just nine times.

CSK vs RR IPL 2021 Match 12, Key Players

Suresh Raina and Sam Curran are the key players from Chennai Super Kings camp. From Royals camp, Chetan Sakariya and Jos Buttler hold the key. CSK vs RR IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

CSK vs RR IPL 2021 Match 12, Mini Battles

Deepak Chahar vs Sanju Samson and Mustafizur Rahman vs Ambati Rayudu are some of the mini-battles to watch out for in Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 match.

CSK vs RR IPL 2021, Match 12 Venue and Match Timing

The CSK vs RR IPL 2021 match 12 will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match will begin at 07:30 PM with toss scheduled at 07:00 PM.

CSK vs RR IPL 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of IPL. The IPL 2021 will be live across Star network. The CSK vs RR match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla. Star’s OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live online streaming of CSK vs RR, IPL 2021, on its website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services.

CSK vs RR IPL 2021, Likely Playing XIs

CSK Predicted Playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C and WK), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

RR Predicted Playing 11: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Jayadev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

