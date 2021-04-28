Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in match 23 of IPL 2021 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 28, 2021 (Wednesday). It was yet another clinical performance from MS Dhoni’s men as they moved back to the top of the points table while David Warner’s side suffered their fifth defeat in six games and their chances of qualifying for the playoffs are hanging by a thread. IPL 2021: David Warner Achieves These Three Massive Milestones During CSK vs SRH Clash.

With the venue in Delhi hosting its first game of IPL 2021, David Warner decided to bat first after winning the toss. Sunrises Hyderabad got off to a decent start despite losing an early wicket and a late cameo from Kane Williamson ensured that the team posted a commanding total on the board.

Despite chasing a tough target, the CSK opener looked in control as half-centuries from both Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad saw that Chennai Super Kings cruised to a victory. This was MS Dhoni’s team’s fifth win in six games and have now moved to the top of the IPL 2021 points table. Meanwhile, here are some stats from CSK vs SRH clash. Chennai Super Kings Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 Wickets.

# David Warner scored his 50th IPL fifty

# David Warner became the fourth player to score 10,000 T20 runs

# The SRH skipper also became the eighth overall batsmen to hit 200 sixes in IPL

# Manish Pandey scored his 2nd fifty of IPL 2021

# Faf du Plessis registered his third consecutive IPL 2021 fifty

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aiming to get some momentum and return to winning ways when they take on Rajasthan Royals in their next IPL 2021 fixture, Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings will look to keep their winning run going in their next fixture against rivals Mumbai Indians.

