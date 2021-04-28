CSK vs SRH Live Score Updates: Match 23 of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will see Chennai Super Kings lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad. The encounter takes place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 28 (Wednesday). Both sides had entirely contrasting journey this season, and it would be interesting to see who emerges victorious in this fixture. While CSK are second in the team standings with four wins in five games, David Warner’s orange army is holding last place with just one win in five outings. Meanwhile, stay tuned for the live score updates and commentary of the game. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

After losing to Delhi Capitals in their opening game, ghosts of last season would have triggered CSK, but MS Dhoni’s men stamped their authority again with a sensational comeback. They registered four wins on the trot and would be determined to thrash SRH as well. All-rounders Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran have been star performers for this season, while opener Faf du Plessis have given CSK excellent starts regularly. Although skipper MS Dhoni is yet to play a substantial knock, his mastermind has profited the three-time champions. CSK vs SRH Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

On the other hand, SRH should be absolutely livid with their campaign as most of their defeats came due to their middle-order’s failure. While David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have been impressive at the top, their fragile middle-order has been their greatest nemesis. To strengthen the batting, Kane Williamson was added to the line-up, and he got runs as well. However, Vijay Shankar and Abhishek Sharma need to put their hands up to see SRH go up in the standings.

Notably, this is the first game in Delhi this season, and it would be interesting to see how the game unfolds. With boundaries being on the smaller side, one can expect to see run feast. However, spinners are also likely to play a massive part.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Moeen Ali, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma