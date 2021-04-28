It was a night of milestones for David Warner as the Sunrisers Hyderabad captain achieved not one, not two but three massive feats during the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clash in the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Electing to bat first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, SRH got off to a poor start with dashing opener Jonny Bairstow perishing for just seven runs. However, skipper Warner joined forces with Manish Pandey and the duo rescued the Orange Army with a substantial partnership. Although Warner didn’t look at his destructive best, the southpaw scored a crucial half-century, and during the course, he rewrote the record books as well. CSK vs SRH Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021.

During the 15th over of the game, Warner became the fourth and first Australian to complete 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. Chris Gayle (13,839 runs), Kieron Pollard (10,964 runs) and Shoaib Malik (10,488 runs) are the only other batsmen to have got the elusive feat. A delivery later, the SRH skipper smashed Lungi Ngidi for a six down the ground and named another record. Warner became the eighth batsman overall and fourth overseas cricketer to hit 200 sixes in IPL. He joined the company of Gayle (354), AB de Villiers (245), Rohit Sharma (222), MS Dhoni (217), Virat Kohli (204), Kieron Pollard and Suresh Raina (202). IPL 2021: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Engage in Light Moment After DC vs RCB Thriller.

While fans didn’t finish celebrating Warner’s special milestones, the swashbuckler achieved another feat in the 16th over. He went to the fifty-run mark and became the very first batsman to complete 50 half-centuries in IPL. Notably, the Aussie star has also smashed four centuries in the gala T20 extravaganza.

In total, Warner scored 57 off 55 deliveries as SRH posted 171/3 while batting first. Not to forget, this is a crucial game for SRH as they lost four of their first five matches. With Sandeep Sharma and Rashid Khan in the ranks, the Orange Army should back themselves to defend this total. However, CSK dashers like Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja won’t make life easy for the 2016-edition champions.

