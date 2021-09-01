Dale Steyn, South African fast bowling great, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday and members of the cricket fraternity took to Twitter to share their wishes for the former Proteas player.

See some of the tweets below:

A tweet from the Master Blaster!

Congratulations on a wonderful career @DaleSteyn62! It was always great playing against you. Hope you enjoy your 2nd innings as much as you enjoyed your 1st. pic.twitter.com/OhhlQEmC7I — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 31, 2021

'The Best'

The Best. ❤️ — James Anderson (@jimmy9) August 31, 2021

See what Shane Watson wrote:

I have to say, @DaleSteyn62 was consistently the best bowler I faced throughout my career. I feel like he never bowled me a bad ball. Such an fierce competitor on the field, but such a sweet and super kind person off it. Enjoy the fruits of retirement. You deserve it mate. 👊🏼👊🏼 https://t.co/N2qa5KLXLG — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) August 31, 2021

'You made the game richer'

Not many bowlers are both fearful and respectful. Dale Steyn is the rare pace bowler who had the batsmen shaking their heads in admiration even after getting out. You made the game richer Dale Steyn. @DaleSteyn62 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 31, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan wishes the legend:

Congratulations on a great career @DaleSteyn62 👏 What an inspiring career. Wishing you luck in your next innings my bro 😊 https://t.co/Go74OZyN6y — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 31, 2021

A walk down the memory lane:

Before the famous Nagpur test,I was part of the team that played the touring Southafricans. It was my first taste of the big boys and my first ball hit the thigh pad so hard,I looked up and @DaleSteyn62 said "Hi,good morning!" Happy retirement #legend!#DaleSteynretires — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) August 31, 2021

'Well done Steyno'

Well done Steyno on an outstanding career…some great memories on and off the field…@DaleSteyn62 pic.twitter.com/XPFdqnOJhO — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) August 31, 2021

RP Singh praises Dale Steyn's action:

A bowler with such a smooth action but same can't be said about his celebration! What a bowler, what a career and what an inspiring figure #DaleSteyn has been. #HappyRetirement pic.twitter.com/rPtfnNCnyE — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) August 31, 2021

Unconditionally, the best:

One of the best all round fast bowler the world has seen on any conditions , good luck with your 2nd innings #DaleSteyn #GOAT pic.twitter.com/Zc5OX7wOIR — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) August 31, 2021

