Danish Kaneria Urges Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh to Help Minorities in Pakistan Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Says ‘They Need Your Help’

Danish Karenia, Yuvraj SIngh and Harbhajan Singh (Photo Credits: Getty)

For a couple of days now, Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh have been facing flak as they donated funds to Shahid Afridi Foundation in Pakistan. The Pakistani all-rounder even thanked Bhajji and Yuvi for helping him out and promoting his charity drive. Now, Pakistani cricketer, Danish Karenia has urged Yuvraj and Harbhajan to help the minorities in Pakistan and has requested the duo to do their bit. For a while now, there have been reports about the minorities in Pakistan not getting ration and Shahid Afridi arranged the same during one of his charity drives a couple of days ago. The Pakistani all-rounder even urged his fans to stay at home amid coronavirus crisis and posted as he posted the picture of his drive. Shahid Afridi Holds Ration Drive for Minorities in Pakistan, Urges Everyone to Stay at Home Amid Coronavirus Crisis.

Earlier today, Danish Karenia took to social media and urged the duo to donate and even gave the link of the Facebook page that collects funds of the cause. “I request @YUVSTRONG12 and @harbhajan_singh to make a video for the minorities living in Pakistan as well,” he wrote. Earlier Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh had posted a message as he outlined humanity as the cause of donation. For now, check out the tweet below:

I request @YUVSTRONG12 and @harbhajan_singh to make a video for the minorities living in Pakistan as well. They need your help in this moment of #coronacrisis. People can donate here at: https://t.co/yDz3i8gZps — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) April 3, 2020

Yuvraj Singh spoke about the criticism and said he never intended to hurt anyone and his call for help has been "blown out of proportion”. “I am an Indian and I will always bleed blue and will always stand for humanity. Jai hind," he added.