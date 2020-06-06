Darwin T20 Cricket League 2020 Schedule: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings and Time Table in IST of CDU Top End T20 Tournament

Cricket (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Competitive cricket will make a return to Australia with the Darwin T20 Cricket League, which is set to the screens from June 6 (Saturday). The Darwin T20 Cricket League will not only be the first competitive tournament to be held in Australia post the COVID-19 halt but also the first tournament where fans will be allowed to enter the stadium and watch their favourite teams play. The Darwin T20 League will be played between eight teams and the tournament will run for three days from June 6 to June 8. Live Cricket Streaming of Darwin T20 League 2020: Get Free Telecast and Online Details of CDU Top End T20 Tournament With Match Timings in IST.

A total of eight teams are participating in the Darwin T20 Cricket League of which seven are part of the Darwin Premier Grade Club while the eighth side is an Invitational team. The name of all the teams are Palmerston, Darwin, Sth Districts, Tracy Village, Waratah, Nightcliff, PINT and Invitational XI. A total of six matches – in two different time frames – will be played each day. Palmerston vs Darwin will be the first match of the T20 tournament.

Full Schedule of Darwin T20 Cricket League 2020:

Date Time (IST) Match Venue June 6, 2020 5.30 AM Palmerston vs Darwin Cazalys Oval June 6, 2020 5.30 AM Sth Districts vs Tracy Village MCG 2 June 6, 2020 5.30 AM Waratah vs Nightcliff MCG June 6, 2020 10.00 AM PINT vs Invitational XI MCG 1 June 6, 2020 10.00 AM Tracy Village vs Darwin MCG 2 June 6, 2020 10.00 AM Sth Districts vs Palmerston Cazalys Oval June 7, 2020 5.30 AM Nightcliff vs Invitational XI MCG 2 June 7, 2020 5.30 AM Sth Districts vs Darwin MCG 1 June 7, 2020 5.30 AM PINT vs Waratah Gardens Oval June 7, 2020 10.00 AM Palmerston vs Tracy Village MCG 1 June 7, 2020 10.00 AM PINT vs Nightcliff MCG 2 June 7, 2020 10.00 AM Waratah vs Invitational XI Gardens Oval June 8, 2020 5.30 AM Semi-Final 1 MCG June 8, 2020 5.30 AM Semi-Final 2 MCG June 8, 2020 10.00 AM CDU Top End T20 Final MCG

The Darwin T20 Cricket League will be played in the round-robin format with each team playing four matches each in the league stage. The top four ranked sides, at the end of the round-robin stage, will progress to the semi-finals of which the winners will then play for the trophy. Matches will be held in three venues, which are Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG) 1 and 2, the Gardens Oval and Cazalys Oval. All of these three ground are in Darwin.